Earth from Space: Shanghai
- Title Earth from Space: Shanghai
- Released: 13/07/2018
- Language English
- Footage Type Documentary
- Copyright ESA
- Description
Earth from Space is presented by Kelsea Brennan-Wessels from the ESA Web TV virtual studios. This week, Sentinel-3A takes us over eastern China.
See also Earth from Space: Shanghai to download the image.
