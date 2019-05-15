Free Search (4279 videos)
Ice coverage - the global thaw
- Title Ice coverage - the global thaw
- Released: 07/05/2019
- Length 00:05:30
- Language English
- Footage Type TV Exchanges
- Copyright ESA
- Description
One of the causalities of climate change is the diminishing ice cover, affecting our planet in a number of ways. ESA’s satellites observe the planet’s cryosphere and provide key information to understand and respond to global thawing.
