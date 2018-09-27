Free Search (4269 videos)
Luca Parmitano 'Beyond' news conference
- Title Luca Parmitano 'Beyond' news conference
- Released: 11/05/2019
- Length 01:40:26
- Language Italian
- Footage Type Live Footage
- Copyright ESA - European Space Agency
- Description
On 11 May 2019, ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano met with members of the press at ESA's ESRIN establishment in Frascati, Italy, ahead of his second mission to the International Space Station. Speakers at the event included ESA Director General Jan Wörner, Head of ESA/ESRIN Josef Aschbacher, ESA Director of Human and Robotic Exploration, Italian Space Agency President Giorgio Saccoccia and ESA Utilisation Planning Team Leader Kirsten MacDonell.
