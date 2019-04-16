ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano speaks with European media gathered at the science and technology museum in Milan, Italy, about life on the International Space Station during the first in-flight press conference of his Beyond mission.

This conversation took place Italian, but is presented with an English language voiceover.

Beyond is Luca’s second mission to the International Space Station. He was launched on 20 July alongside Soyuz MS-13 crewmates NASA astronaut Drew Morgan and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov in the Russian Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft. The trio was welcomed to the Station in the early hours of Sunday 21 July by NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Nick Hague and cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin of Roscosmos.

Luca will support over 50 European experiments and more than 200 international experiments during his time on Station. During the second part of his mission, known as Expedition 61, he will also take up the role of International Space Station commander.