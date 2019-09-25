Free Search (4487 videos)
Luca Parmitano takes command
- Title Luca Parmitano takes command
- Released: 02/10/2019
- Length 00:09:52
- Language English
- Footage Type Interior Shot
- Copyright ESA/NASA
- Description
Russian Cosmonaut Aleksei Ovtchinin passes the command of the International Space Station to Luca Parmitano in an official ceremony held on 2 October 2019. The ESA astronaut is the third European and the first Italian to have such responsibilities on the Space Station. Luca is Commander for Expedition 61, and for the second part of his second space mission known as Beyond.
Credits: ESA/NASA
