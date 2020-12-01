ESA title
All eyes remain on the giant A-68A iceberg on its journey across the Southern Ocean. This image shows A-68A’s movements over the past 15 days using data from the Copernicus Sentinel-1 and Sentinel-3 missions.
Applications

A-68A on the move

01/12/2020 6315 views 125 likes 445353 ID

All eyes remain on the giant A-68A iceberg on its journey across the Southern Ocean. This image shows A-68A’s movements over the past 15 days using data from the Copernicus Sentinel-1 and Sentinel-3 missions.

Since its ‘birth’ in 2017, the iceberg has travelled thousands of kilometres from the Larsen C ice shelf, in Antarctica, and now lies just 210 km from South Georgia. The berg, which is around 150 km long and 48 km wide, is said to be one of the largest icebergs on record.

This Copernicus Sentinel-3 image shows A-68A’s position on 30 November, with the iceberg’s previous positions derived from Sentinel-1 radar data. As seen in the image, the iceberg has drifted substantially over the past two weeks.

It is still unclear whether A-68A will reach South Georgia in the coming months, or whether currents will carry A-68A further northwest – where it will eventually break up into smaller bergs.

Giant berg on collision course with South Georgia
Applications

Giant berg on collision course with South Georgia

Image 17811 views 222 likes
Giant berg on the move
Applications

Giant berg on the move

Image 23596 views 186 likes
An enormous iceberg, called A-68A, has made headlines over the past weeks as it drifts towards South Georgia in the Southern Ocean. New images show the berg is rotating and potentially drifting westwards.
Applications

Iceberg A-68A: hit or miss?

Image 5668 views 123 likes
Iceberg on Sentinel-1A’s radar
Applications

Iceberg on Sentinel-1A’s radar

Image 3309 views 21 likes
Iceberg A56 June
Science & Exploration

Iceberg A56 June

Image 4377 views 50 likes