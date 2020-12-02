ESA title
SOHO: 25 years of solar imaging
Science & Exploration

SOHO: 25 years of solar imaging

02/12/2020 544 views 33 likes 445265 ID

The ESA/NASA Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) has been observing the Sun for 25 years. In that time, SOHO has observed two of the Sun’s 11-year sunspot cycles, as solar activity waxes and wanes. This montage of 25 images captured by the spacecraft’s Extreme Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope provides a snapshot of the changing face of our Sun. The individual images show gas with a temperature of about two million degrees Celsius in the Sun’s atmosphere, or corona, which extends millions of kilometres from the Sun. The brightest images occur around the time of solar maximum, when the Sun’s magnetic field is strongest and highly dynamic, changing its configuration and releasing energy into space.

View this image as an animated gif

SOHO: 25 years of solar imaging
Science & Exploration

SOHO: 25 years of solar imaging

Image 574 views 20 likes
The Sun today
Science & Exploration

The Sun today

Image 4751 views 76 likes
SOHO in numbers
Science & Exploration

SOHO in numbers

Image 414 views 14 likes
SOHO’s summer solstice Sun
Science & Exploration

SOHO’s summer solstice Sun

Image 5974 views 109 likes
22 years of SOHO
Science & Exploration

22 years of SOHO

Image 11692 views 234 likes