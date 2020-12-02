ESA title
SOHO: 25 years of solar imaging
Science & Exploration

SOHO: 25 years of solar imaging

02/12/2020 4322 views 90 likes 445266 ID

The ESA/NASA Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) has been observing the Sun for 25 years. In that time, SOHO has observed two of the Sun’s 11-year cycles, as solar activity waxes and wanes. This montage of 25 images captured by the spacecraft’s Extreme Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope provides a snapshot of the changing face of our Sun. The individual images show gas with a temperature of about two million degrees Celsius in the Sun’s atmosphere, or corona, which extends millions of kilometres from the Sun. The brightest images occur around the time of solar maximum, when the Sun’s magnetic field is highly dynamic, changing its configuration and releasing energy into space.

View this graphic as a still image

SOHO: 25 years of solar imaging
Science & Exploration

SOHO: 25 years of solar imaging

Image 4088 views 96 likes
20 SOHO views of the Sun
Science & Exploration

20 SOHO views of the Sun

Image 13735 views 121 likes
The Sun today
Science & Exploration

The Sun today

Image 5727 views 80 likes
SOHO's image of the Sun
Science & Exploration

SOHO's image of the Sun

Image 3081 views 8 likes
22 years of SOHO
Science & Exploration

22 years of SOHO

Image 13218 views 235 likes