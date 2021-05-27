ESA title
Jupiter antenna that came in from the cold
Enabling & Support

Jupiter antenna that came in from the cold

27/05/2021 1736 views 49 likes 456425 ID

An instrument destined for Jupiter orbit is checked after completing eight days of cryogenic radio-frequency testing at ESA’s ESTEC technical centre in the Netherlands.

The Sub-millimetre Wave Instrument of ESA’s Juice mission will survey the churning atmosphere of Jupiter and the scanty atmospheres of its Galilean moons.

Testing took place in ESA’s custom-built Low-temperature Near-field Terahertz chamber , or Lorentz.

The first chamber of its kind, the 2.8-m diameter Lorentz chamber can perform high-frequency radio-frequency testing in realistic space conditions, combining space-quality vacuum with ultra-low temperatures.

“The successful test of the flight hardware inside Lorentz, follows an intensive commissioning phase.” says ESA antenna engineer Paul Moseley. “This demonstration opens up a wide range of testing possibilities for missions to come.”

Meanwhile the flight model of the SWI instrument’s parent Juice spacecraft has itself reached the ESTEC Test Centre, in preparation for a month long thermal vacuum test campaign.

Hot and cold space radio testing
Enabling & Support

Hot and cold space radio testing

Image 3247 views 85 likes
3D-printed antenna
Agency

3D-printed antenna

Image 9807 views 101 likes
Wall of Hertz test chamber
Agency

Wall of Hertz test chamber

Image 3833 views 85 likes
Renaming ESA's antenna test chamber
Enabling & Support

Renaming ESA's antenna test chamber

Image 2840 views 35 likes
Anechoic foam covering
Agency

Anechoic foam covering

Image 7522 views 86 likes