ESA title
Applications

Shoemaker Crater, Australia

30/06/2021 1732 views 61 likes 457312 ID

For Asteroid Day, the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission takes us over the Shoemaker Impact Structure (formerly known as Teague Ring) in Western Australia.

Located around 100 km northeast of the small town Wiluna, the Shoemaker Impact Structure was renamed in honour of Eugene Shoemaker, a planetary geologist and pioneer in impact crater studies.

The almost circular shape of the Shoemaker impact site, visible in the bottom-right of the image, is approximately 30 km in diameter and is defined by concentric rings formed in sedimentary rocks (seen in dark brown). The precise age of the impact is unknown, but is estimated to be between 1000 and 600 million years ago – making it Australia’s oldest impact crater.

This false-colour image was processed by selecting spectral bands that can be used for classifying geological features, allowing us to clearly identify the concentric rings in the image. The light blue areas are saline and ephemeral lakes including Nabberu, Teague, Shoemaker and other smaller ponds.

Asteroid Day, the UN-endorsed global awareness campaign is back on 30 June with an exciting 5-hour live broadcast from 18:00 CET. With the help of leading experts, Asteroid Day Co-founder Dr. Brian May and the most engaging voices in science communications from around the world, the five hour programme will bring the solar system’s smallest worlds to vivid life for audiences of all ages and backgrounds. For more information, visit ESA joins Asteroid Day for rocky live broadcast

Applications

Earth from Space: Australian crater

Video 00:02:47 2176 views 33 likes
Ries crater, Germany
Applications

Ries crater, Germany

Image 9118 views 125 likes
Australian crater
Applications

Australian crater

Image 6815 views 88 likes
Shoemaker-Levy 9 impact site G
Science & Exploration

Jupiter G impact evolution

Image 2822 views 23 likes
Evolution of D/G Impact Sites on Jupiter
Science & Exploration

Evolution of D/G Impact Sites on Jupiter

Image 1083 views 11 likes