ESA title
Science & Exploration

The spectrum of gravitational waves

30/09/2021 882 views 56 likes 459329 ID

Gravitational waves are ripples in spacetime produced by the acceleration of very massive objects, such as black holes coming together and merging.   Different objects in space produce gravitational waves of different timescales, ranging from milliseconds to billions of years.   Some of these waves can only be observed from space.

This is the goal of ESA’s future mission LISA, which will be the first space-based gravitational wave observatory.

LISA will study gravitational waves that are produced by merging stellar mass black holes, supermassive black holes and white dwarfs. It will also pick up the waves produced by compact objects, like neutron stars or small black holes, that fall into a supermassive black hole.

Searching for gravitational waves with LISA
Science & Exploration

Searching for gravitational waves with LISA

Image 2080 views 15 likes
Two merging supermassive black holes
Science & Exploration

Two merging supermassive black holes

Image 1205 views 8 likes
What happens when two supermassive black holes merge?
Science & Exploration

What happens when two supermassive black holes merge?

Image 4397 views 12 likes
Science & Exploration

A unique experiment: exploring black holes with LISA…

Video 00:08:00 1246 views 4 likes
Two merging black holes
Science & Exploration

Two merging black holes

Image 12854 views 191 likes