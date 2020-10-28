ESA title
Lunar Lander in Dubai
Science & Exploration

Lunar Lander in Dubai

28/10/2021

This mockup of ESA’s European Lunar Logistics Lander (EL3) is currently on display at the International Astronautical Congress in Dubai.

The versatile EL3 will be used to land cargo on the lunar surface in support of crewed expeditions as well as to host science payloads, potentially enabling sample returns as well.

This EL3 Landing and Descent Element mockup was created for ESA by startup Spartan Space in France. In practice this segment will be attached to a payload-hauling Cargo Platform Element, the subject of a study by ESA’s Concurrent Design Facility (CDF).

