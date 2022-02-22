ESA title
Inflated activity
Enabling & Support

Inflated activity

22/02/2022 1046 views 28 likes 465128 ID

How to test an extendible spacecraft boom designed to work in weightlessness down here on the ground? This is when helium balloons come in handy.

The 3 m-long magnetometer boom of a ‘structural and thermal model’ prototype of the Solar wind Magnetosphere Ionosphere Link Explorer (Smile) was deployed with balloons attached during its test campaign at the ESTEC Test Centre in the Netherlands, the largest satellite test establishment in Europe.

Smile is a joint mission between ESA and the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and will aim to build a more complete understanding of the Sun-Earth connection by measuring the solar wind and its dynamic interaction with the magnetosphere.

Find out more here.

Smile spacecraft during a test of the magnetometer boom deployment
Science & Exploration

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Science & Exploration

Balloon boom

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ESA and Airbus engineers test Smile spacecraft boom
Science & Exploration

ESA and Airbus engineers test Smile spacecraft boom

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Science & Exploration

Highlights from the test campaign of the Smile paylo…

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Inflatable Moon base
Enabling & Support

Inflatable Moon base

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