ESA title
Hera asteroid mission’s first step
Enabling & Support

Hera asteroid mission’s first step

15/06/2022 687 views 45 likes 467987 ID

A key element of ESA’s Hera mission for planetary defence has left the facilities of its manufacturer OHB in Bremen – a major step in preparation for its eventual odyssey to the Didymos asteroid system.

The mission’s Propulsion Module flight model, seen here, has been delivered to Avio, southeast of Rome, where propellant tanks, thrusters and associated pipes and valves will be integrated with it. The fully equipped Propulsion Module is what will take Hera on its 26-month trek through deep space to the main Didymos asteroid and its smaller Dimorphos companion.

On 26 September this year Dimorphos will become the very first Solar System body to have its orbit altered by human action in a measurable way, when NASA’s DART spacecraft impacts with it. When Hera arrives at the asteroid in December 2026 the spacecraft will perform a detailed post-crash investigation, assessing the mass and make-up of Dimorphos and measuring the crater left by DART’s impact, helping to validate kinetic impact as a workable planetary defence method.

Meanwhile Hera’s other half, the Core Module, is also taking shape at OHB in Bremen. The Core Module will carry all the mission’s scientific instruments as well as on-board computer and other subsystems. The spacecraft will be completed when these two halves are eventually joined together, ahead of Hera’s planned launch in October 2024.

Hera mission timeline
Enabling & Support

Hera mission timeline

Image 2099 views 11 likes
Hera mission timeline
Enabling & Support

Hera mission timeline

Image 1952 views 4 likes
Hera’s journey
Safety & Security

Hera’s journey

Image 1171 views 10 likes
Hera scans DART’s impact crater
Safety & Security

Hera scans DART’s impact crater

Image 1460 views 14 likes
After the crash comes Hera
Safety & Security

After the crash comes Hera

Image 5229 views 145 likes