Wildfire near Salamanca: before-and-after

These Copernicus Sentinel-2 images show Las Batuecas - Sierra de Francia Nature Reserve near Salamanca in western Spain.

The image on the left was captured on 13 July 2021, while the image on the right was acquired on 13 July 2022 and shows the wildfire affecting the area. The satellite's shortwave infrared channel was used to highlight heat from the wildfire. According to regional authorities, more than 4000 hectares of land have already been burned and 600 people have been evacuated.

In response to the emergency, the Copernicus Emergency Mapping Service was activated. The service uses satellite observations to help civil protection authorities and, in cases of disaster, the international humanitarian community, respond to emergencies.