Los Angeles struggles to contain wildfires

Five wildfires – the biggest of which are the Palisades and the Eaton fires – are still currently burning (as of 10 January 2025) in areas of north Los Angeles. At least 10 people are known to have lost their lives and many more properties have been burnt to the ground.

This image, captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-3 mission on 9 January 2025, shows the Palisades fire at lower left and the Eaton fire at upper right, with smoke seen reaching Catalina Island and the Santa Barbara reserve to the south of the fires.

See also the image of 7 Jan just after fires broke out.

Copernicus Sentinel-3 measures Earth’s oceans, land, ice and atmosphere to monitor and understand large-scale global dynamics. It provides essential information in near-real time for ocean and weather forecasting.