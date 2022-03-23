ESA title
Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer

The mission

ESA’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer, Juice, will make detailed observations of the giant gas planet and its three large ocean-bearing moons – Ganymede, Callisto and Europa – with a suite of remote sensing, geophysical and in situ instruments. The mission will characterise these moons as both planetary objects and possible habitats, explore Jupiter’s complex environment in depth, and study the wider Jupiter system as an archetype for gas giants across the Universe.

The launch

Launch: 2023

Launch location: Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana

Launch vehicle: Ariane 5

Destination: Jupiter system

Story
Juice mission
Exploring the secrets of Jupiter: Top five mysteries Juice …

23/03/2022 34 views 1 likes
Story
Jupiter's largest moons
The moons of Jupiter: What will Juice discover?

23/03/2022 16 views 1 likes
Video 00:04:00
Play
Juice takes the heat

29/07/2021 2299 views 66 likes
Video 00:00:40
Play
The orbits of the Galilean moons

29/07/2021 696 views 6 likes
Video 00:01:40
Play
Jupiter’s magnetic environment

29/07/2021 335 views 1 likes
Video 00:00:52
Play
Inside the Galilean moons

29/07/2021 475 views 1 likes
Story
Juice moves into Large Space Simulator

14/06/2021 3630 views 69 likes
Story
Juice in transport container
Juice arrives at ESA’s technical heart

06/05/2021 6031 views 124 likes
Video 00:00:24
Play
Unpacking Juice at ESTEC

06/05/2021 612 views 5 likes
Image
Juice solar panels ready to turn into wings

16/10/2020 2772 views 70 likes
Juice solar panels ready to turn into wings
Story
Juice
Preparing to build ESA’s Jupiter mission

17/07/2015 18364 views 194 likes
Story
Juice mission
Juice mission will explore Jupiter and its icy moons

4632 views 0 likes
Video 00:03:38
Play
Ultra-cool test of Jupiter instrument

15/06/2021 15407 views 89 likes
Video 00:00:51
Play
Light the lights, Close the Chamber, Pump it Down ... (time…

30/06/2021 276 views 3 likes
Story
Artist's impression of JUICE
JUICE is Europe’s next large science mission

02/05/2012 15184 views 46 likes
  • Video
    Juice’s journey and Jupiter system tour

    29/03/2022 2590 views 83 likes
  • Video
    The Making of JUICE - Episode 1

    20/07/2020 339 views 1 likes
  • Video
    The Making of JUICE - Episode 2

    02/10/2020 209 views 1 likes
  • Video
    The Making of JUICE - Episode 3

    16/12/2020 248 views 1 likes
  • Video
    The Making of JUICE - Episode 4

    19/05/2021 406 views 3 likes
  • Video
    The Making of JUICE - Episode 5

    07/07/2021 2543 views 108 likes
Juice overview

Exploring Jupiter
Juice factsheet

Overview of the Juice mission

Image
Juice mission poster

17/07/2017 1829 views 12 likes
Juice mission poster
View
Installing Juice at ESTEC
Building Juice

Journals documenting the building and testing of the Juice spacecraft

Focus on
Jupiter antenna that came in from the cold
The making of Juice

Video series capturing the making of the Juice spacecraft

