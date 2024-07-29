Juice returns for a lunar-Earth flyby

ESA’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (Juice) is coming back to Earth.

Our fearless traveller is getting a nudge from Earth this summer, in the first of four ‘gravity assist manoeuvres’ that will put Juice on precisely the right path to arrive at Jupiter with the correct speed and direction in July 2031.

This is the second big milestone in Juice’s journey to Jupiter, with the first being the launch into space on 14 April 2023. This second helping hand takes a very different form, with Juice flying past the Moon on 19 August, lining it up to fly past Earth on 20 August. The Earth flyby will line the spacecraft up for a flyby of Venus in summer 2025.

Gravity is a fickle friend. These gravity assist flybys are a valuable technique to get Juice to Jupiter with less fuel, but they threaten derailment at any time. ESA mission operators will be keeping a very close eye on the spacecraft as it approaches the Moon-Earth system, making any tiny adjustments needed to keep the spacecraft on the right course.

