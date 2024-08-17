Φsat-2 begins science phase for AI Earth images

Φsat-2, a miniature satellite, has completed its commissioning and has begun delivery of science data, using algorithms to efficiently process and compress Earth observation images, as well as detect wildfires, ships, marine pollution and more.

The cubesat measuring 22 x 10 x 33 cm was launched in August 2024 and the first image was delivered four days after launch. Since then, the Φsat-2 team has spent nine months commissioning the satellite’s multispectral imager and its onboard AI applications, which carry out a range of activities.

These AI capabilities include selecting images with clear visibility, while discarding images obscured by cloud cover. The algorithms can also detect and analyse disaster areas, for example zones affected by wildfires, earthquakes or floods, and identify access routes for emergency response teams. It can also be used to detect ships, gather data on illegal fishing and marine pollution. Commissioning was concluded in the second quarter of this year and the satellite is now delivering scientific data.

The satellite orbits at an altitude of 510 km. It generates images using seven multispectral bands, from visible to near-infrared, as well as one panchromatic band, with a ground sampling distance of about 5 m. This type of remote-sensing instrument is particularly useful for environmental monitoring, land management and mapping.

To mark the transition from commissioning to science phase, five images have been selected to show a range of capabilities for various end-uses over diverse types of terrain. All images are true colour using red, green and blue spectral bands, except for the image of the Bahia Blanca Estuary, which is false colour using near-infrared spectral band.