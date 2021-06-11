Careers at ESA

ESA title
Story
Europe’s astronaut selection – are you ready to launch your career?
Agency

One week to apply and the best moments so far

11/06/2021 4419 views 6 likes
Read
Story
Find your way to space with ESA's astronaut selection
Agency

ESA extends deadline for astronaut applications as new Asso…

21/05/2021 56200 views 136 likes
Read
Story
Agency

Vacancy: Director of Commercialisation, Industry & Procurem…

21/05/2021 6086 views 62 likes
Read
Story
Apply now to become an ESA Astronaut
Agency

Apply now to become an ESA astronaut

31/03/2021 148784 views 101 likes
Read
Video 00:29:18
Play
Science & Exploration

ESA Astronaut Careers Fair Q&A

19/05/2021 4216 views 49 likes
Play
Story
1: 11 steps to make a space mission
Agency

Professionals

85458 views 155 likes
Read
Story
Making oxygen out of moondust
Agency

Entry level and research programmes

105886 views 95 likes
Read

Recommended

Story
Galileo satellite in orbit
Agency

Life as an ESA YGT: Galileo, the European Global Navigation…

09/04/2021 2608 views 13 likes
Read
Story
Marie Liis Aru
Agency

Life as an ESA YGT: astrophysics and the Gaia Mission

26/03/2021 5209 views 23 likes
Read
Story
Agency

ESA Obtains EDGE Certification On Gender Equality

19/03/2021 376 views 4 likes
Read
Story
An interview with Ersilia Vaudo-Scarpetta and Florence Loustalot on gender diversity at ESA
Agency

Taking stock of diversity at ESA for International Women’s …

08/03/2021 3071 views 26 likes
Read
Story
Elsia Ndeckere-Ziangba
Agency

Life as an ESA YGT: astronaut health and space medicine

23/02/2021 2953 views 41 likes
Read
Video 00:03:09
Play
Enabling & Support

Sofia's YGT experience in Vega and Space Rider

18/02/2021 1527 views 12 likes
Play
Story
Tom Mladenov
Agency

Life as an ESA YGT: Mission Operations Concept Engineer

11/02/2021 3700 views 20 likes
Read