Studying the Sun up close, taking high-resolution images of the Sun's poles for the first time, and understanding the Sun-Earth connection

The mission

Solar Orbiter will address big questions in Solar System science to help us understand how our star creates and controls the giant bubble of plasma that surrounds the whole Solar System and influences the planets within it. It is an ESA mission with strong NASA participation.

The launch

Launch date: 9/10 February (EST/CET)

Launch window: February 2020

Launch site: Cape Canaveral, USA

Launcher: Atlas V 411

Safety & Security

Asteroid experts catch final glimpse of Solar Orbiter

11/02/2020
Asteroid experts catch final glimpse of Solar Orbiter
Science & Exploration

Solar Orbiter launch highlights

10/02/2020
Science & Exploration

Liftoff for Solar Orbiter, ESA’s mission to face the Sun up…

10/02/2020
Science & Exploration

Solar Orbiter liftoff

10/02/2020
Science & Exploration

Solar Orbiter liftoff

10/02/2020
Science & Exploration

Solar Orbiter liftoff

10/02/2020
Science & Exploration

Solar Orbiter liftoff

10/02/2020
Science & Exploration

Solar Orbiter liftoff

10/02/2020
Science & Exploration

Solar Orbiter launch preparations

07/02/2020
Solar Orbiter
Enabling & Support

Here comes the Sun!

07/02/2020
Solar Orbiter launch - fairing separation
Science & Exploration

Watch Solar Orbiter launch live

06/02/2020
Solar Orbiter's orbit brings the Sun's poles into view
Enabling & Support

Flying solo

01/02/2020
Enabling & Support

Solar Orbiter operations simulations

31/01/2020
Science & Exploration

Call for Media: Solar Orbiter launch to face the Sun

31/01/2020
Science & Exploration

Solar Orbiter launch to the Sun

29/01/2020
