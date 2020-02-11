Studying the Sun up close, taking high-resolution images of the Sun's poles for the first time, and understanding the Sun-Earth connection
Solar Orbiter will address big questions in Solar System science to help us understand how our star creates and controls the giant bubble of plasma that surrounds the whole Solar System and influences the planets within it. It is an ESA mission with strong NASA participation.
Launch date: 9/10 February (EST/CET)
Launch window: February 2020
Launch site: Cape Canaveral, USA
Launcher: Atlas V 411