Hera

Examining the first test of asteroid deflection, performing the first survey of a binary asteroid system

Hera

As part of the world’s first test of asteroid deflection, Hera will perform a detailed post-impact survey of the target asteroid, Dimorphos – the orbiting moonlet of a binary asteroid system known as Didymos. Now that NASA’s DART mission has impacted the moonlet, Hera will turn the grand-scale experiment into a well-understood and repeatable planetary defence technique. Demonstrating new technologies from autonomous navigation around an asteroid to low gravity proximity operations, Hera will be humankind’s first probe to rendezvous with a binary asteroid system and Europe’s flagship Planetary Defender.

Hera Launch: October 2024

Target: Dimorphos

Hera rendezvous: December 2026

Hera

Latest

Last pre-launch view of Hera CubeSat

Last pre-launch view of Hera CubeSat
Nearing Hera era in space

Nearing Hera era in space
Hera Science Team
Space Safety

Hera Science Team

View from Hera's Asteroid Deck

View from Hera's Asteroid Deck
Look inside ESA's Hera asteroid mission

Hera planetary defence mission: solving asteroid mysteries

Hera Launch Kit
Hera asteroid mission launch kit

Hera CubeSats' touchdown

Hera CubeSats' touchdown
Debris from DART impact could reach Earth

Hera departs ESA test centre
Goodbye Hera: asteroid mission departs ESA test centre

Hera glides past Didymos to Dimorphos
Glimpses of Hera's target asteroids inspire new science

Hera inter-satellite link with Juventas CubeSat
Hera spacecraft trio to fly safe with inter-linked radio

ESA's Ramses mission to asteroid Apophis
Introducing Ramses, ESA's mission to asteroid Apophis

Hera in the doghouse

Hera in the doghouse
Hera approaching Didymos asteroids
NASA selects US scientists to join ESA's Hera mission

Hera's control team visits the spacecraft inside its cleanroom
Countdown to Hera: launch campaign begins at ESOC

Hera and CubeSats in Maxwell chamber
Hera and its CubeSats speak with mission control

Hera spacecraft
Hera operations

Hera approaches Dimorphos
Virtual flying lessons for Hera asteroid mission

Hera plus one: enter the CubeSat

Hera plus one: enter the CubeSat
Hera glides past Didymos to Dimorphos
Hera engineering data

Hera swings by Mars
Hera asteroid mission's side-trip to Mars

Planetary defenders assemble!

Planetary defenders assemble!
The Incredible Adventures of the Hera mission – The Missing…

Hera media kit
Hera media kit

Hera mission patch
Hera Frequently Asked Questions

Hera scans DART's impact crater

Hera spacecraft images

Artist renderings

Hera's wings of power

Hera images

Photos and renderings of the mission

Hera approaching Didymos asteroids

Hera videos

Video resources for the mission

Hera's instruments on its top 'asteroid deck'

Hera B-roll footage

Video animations for media

Juventas CubeSat deployment
Radar journey to centre of Hera's asteroid with Juventas Cu…

Milani CubeSat deployed from Hera asteroid mission
Shoebox-sized Milani CubeSat joining Hera asteroid mission

Hera asteroid mission vs. absolutely nothing

Hera asteroid mission vs. absolutely nothing
Simulation of DART's impact on Dimorphos
DART impact might have reshaped Hera's target asteroid

Happy holidays from ESA's Hera asteroid detective!

Hera's wings of power

Hera's wings of power
Milani patch contest
Design the patch for Hera's Milani CubeSat

Hera networking with CubeSats
CubeSats deployer flight model now integrated to Hera

Hera asteroid mission, shaken not stirred

Hera asteroid mission, shaken not stirred
Hera, her CubeSats, and their rocky target destination
Small but mighty companies working on ESA's planetary defen…

Hera inside the LEAF acoustic chamber
Hera asteroid mission hears the noise

Hera asteroid mission goes on trial

The Incredible Adventures of the Hera mission – Testing tim…

Hera asteroid mission on show

Hera asteroid mission on show
Hera takes wing

Hera takes wing
Hera solar wing deployed

Hera asteroid mission here

Hera asteroid mission here
Hera's Core Module lowered onto Propulsion Module
Hera asteroid spacecraft assembled

Mating Hera: two into one

Juventas studies asteroid's internal structure
Hera's mini-radar will probe asteroid's heart

Hubble sees boulders escaping from asteroid Dimorphos
Hubble sees boulders escaping from asteroid Dimorphos

Dimorphos asteroid seen by
Imagine walking on Hera’s asteroid

Hera Propulsion Module leak test – time-lapse

Hera and its CubeSats at Didymos system
Precision deployer to put Hera’s CubeSats into asteroid orb…

GRASS gravimeter on shaker
Instrument to measure asteroid gravity tested for space

Hera, her CubeSats, and their rocky target destination
What colour is an asteroid? Hyperspectral imager to find out

Hubble captures movie of DART asteroid impact debris

Hera, her CubeSats, and their rocky target destination
Eyes on Hera: Asteroid mission’s cameras ready

Sound test of Hera asteroid mission antenna

Sound test of Hera asteroid mission antenna
Hera approaching Didymos asteroids

Hera approaching Didymos asteroids
How Hera asteroid mission will phone home

How Hera asteroid mission will phone home
The Incredible Adventures of the Hera mission – Tales of Te…

Mini-radar for asteroid CubeSat

Mini-radar for asteroid CubeSat
LICIACube image of asteroid ejecta
First kinetic impact test succeeds in shifting asteroid orb…

Webb and Hubble capture detailed views of DART impact

After DART comes Hera

DART asteroid impact impresses in ESA’s view from the groun…

DART's moment of impact
Hera team congratulates NASA asteroid impactors

Plume ejects from Dimorphos as DART impacts
ESA to capture light from deflected asteroid’s new plume

The incredible adventures of the Hera mission – Creating a …

DART impacting asteroid
ESA deep space network tracks DART asteroid impact

Hera asteroid mission’s first step

Hera asteroid mission’s first step
Vacuum soak for satellite brain

Vacuum soak for satellite brain
    Talking to the team

    Hera team for HL
    Video: Steering Hera

    GMV for HL
    Asteroid mission on high

    Hera logo aboard ISS
    Video: ESA defending Earth

    Hera at Dimorphos
    Showing support

    Brian May models Hera polo shirt

ESA's planetary defence mission

Mission goals

Planetary defence Technology demonstration Bonus science

In depth

Hera Target asteroid Facts and figures Hera engineering data Hera operations Hera Science Team From 2022 to 2026: a question of time Hera goodies in the ESA Shop Spacecraft Fault detection, isolation and recovery Hera's Asteroid Deck and instruments Deep space CubeSats Asteroid Impact & Deflection Assessment (AIDA) collaboration DART The story so far Hera images