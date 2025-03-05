ESA title
ESA's Ramses mission at the asteroid Apophis
Space Safety

ESA and JAXA advance potential Apophis mission collaboration

27/08/2025 575 views 17 likes
ESA / Space Safety / Planetary Defence

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has requested funding to participate in the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Rapid Apophis Mission for Space Safety (Ramses).

ESA's Ramses mission to asteroid Apophis
ESA's Ramses mission to asteroid Apophis

Ramses is ESA’s proposed mission to rendezvous with the 375 m asteroid Apophis and accompany it through a safe but exceptionally close flyby of Earth in 2029.

With Ramses, ESA would seize a once-in-a-millennium opportunity to study a large asteroid as its physical characteristics are altered by the pull of Earth’s gravity.

Researchers would use the data gathered by Ramses to improve our ability to defend our planet from any asteroids found to be on a collision course in the future.

Europe’s space ministers will decide whether to support Ramses at ESA’s Ministerial Council in November 2025. As the spacecraft would need to launch in 2028 in order to reach Apophis in time, preliminary work is underway to ensure the feasibility of the mission.

JAXA is already an important participant in ESA’s first planetary defence mission, Hera, now enroute to asteroid Didymos. The two agencies have been working together in recent months to identify possible areas of collaboration on Ramses.

ESA's Ramses spacecraft
ESA's Ramses spacecraft

As a result, JAXA has now made an official funding request to the Government of Japan, in parallel to ESA’s request at the upcoming Ministerial Council.

The JAXA contributions to Ramses would include the provision of the spacecraft’s solar arrays and infrared imager, as well as a rideshare launch on a Japanese H3 launch vehicle.

“Our experience working with our JAXA colleagues, first on the Hera mission and now on Ramses, has been excellent. We truly feel like one globally integrated team with a common goal,” said Paolo Martino, Ramses mission manager. “We would be glad to face the challenge of reaching Apophis together.”

“ESA welcomes JAXA’s increasing interest in participating in the Ramses mission. International collaboration lies at the heart of planetary defence, and we are very happy to see Europe and Japan continue to strengthen their partnership in this field,” said Holger Krag, Head of ESA’s Space Safety Programme.

Related Articles

Focus on
Asteroid Apophis
Space Safety

Apophis

Once considered the most hazardous of all known asteroids, Apophis will safely pass Earth on 13 April 2029

Open
Story
ESA's Ramses mission to asteroid Apophis
Space Safety

Ramses: ESA’s mission to asteroid Apophis

36337 views 156 likes
Read
Story
ESA's Ramses mission to asteroid Apophis
Space Safety

ESA moves forward with Apophis mission preparations

17/10/2024 13284 views 126 likes
Read
Story
Ramses mission patch
Space Safety

First CubeSat joins ESA's Ramses mission to asteroid Apophis

05/03/2025 4680 views 51 likes
Read
Story
Ramses mission patch
Space Safety

Second CubeSat joins ESA’s Ramses mission to asteroid Apoph…

20/05/2025 3423 views 68 likes
Read
Focus on
Ramses mission patch
Space Safety

Ramses images

Open
Story
Space Safety

Apophis impact ruled out for the first time

26/03/2021 27998 views 113 likes
Read
Story
Herschel’s three-colour view of asteroid Apophis
Science & Exploration

Herschel intercepts asteroid Apophis

09/01/2013 31635 views 79 likes
Read

Related Links

Story
Near-Earth objects
Space Safety

Asteroids and Planetary Defence

98654 views 212 likes
Read
Focus on
Space Safety

Near-Earth Object Coordination Centre

The operational heart of ESA's Planetary Defence activities

Open
Focus on
Hera and its CubeSats connected by inter-satellite links
Space Safety

Hera

Examining the first test of asteroid deflection, performing the first survey of a binary asteroid system

Open
Focus on
Future Flyeye telescope
Space Safety

Flyeye

ESA's bug-eyed asteroid hunters

Open
Focus on
Asteroid Apophis
Space Safety

Apophis

Once considered the most hazardous of all known asteroids, Apophis will safely pass Earth on 13 April 2029

Open
Focus on
ESA's Ramses mission at the asteroid Apophis
Space Safety

Ramses

Rendezvous with asteroid Apophis

Open
Focus on
NEOMIR - in-orbit asteroid spotter
Space Safety

Neomir

Finding hazardous asteroids hiding in sunlight

Open
Focus on
ESA's Test-Bed Telescope 2 at sunset at ESO's La Silla Observatory in Chile
Space Safety

Test Bed Telescopes

New technologies for automated asteroid detection

Open
Focus on
Lutetia at closest approach
Space Safety

UN Year of Asteroid Awareness and Planetary Defence 2029

Fostering scientific collaboration and public education

Open
Story
Asteroid - artist's impression
Space Safety

Will asteroid 2024 YR4 hit the Moon?

15222 views 57 likes
Read