Testing, testing, testing – Let’s Smile (episode 3)

15/07/2025 114 views 7 likes 510942 ID 00:07:25
English

Smile is a brand-new space mission currently in the making. It will study how Earth responds to the solar wind and solar storms.

At the European Space Agency’s technical heart in the Netherlands, engineers have spent the last four months carrying out ‘spacecraft environment testing’ – putting Smile through its paces to make sure it is ready for the shaky rocket launch, the vacuum of space and the extreme temperatures it will face in orbit around Earth.

Now all complete, Smile is one step closer to launch in 2026.

This video provides a glimpse into the testing process. It is the third episode in a series of short videos, and includes interviews with David Agnolon (ESA Smile Project Manager), Chris Runciman (ESA Smile System Engineer), Laura Malena Lottes (ESA Smile Mechanical Engineer), Benjamin Vanoutryve (ESA Smile AIT/AIV and Launcher Interface Principal Engineer), Li Jing (CAS Smile Project Manager), He Tau (CAS Smile Mechanical Engineer) and Zhu Xiaofei (CAS Smile Thermal Engineer). 

Smile (the Solar wind Magnetosphere Ionosphere Link Explorer) is a joint mission between the European Space Agency and the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Smile is due to launch on a European Vega-C rocket in 2026. Follow the latest mission news via esa.int/smile.

  • CREDIT
    ESA/Lightcurve Films
  • ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
    Direction, main camera, sound, editing, post-production by Lightcurve Films. Original music by William Zeitler.
  • LICENCE
    ESA Standard Licence
  • Closed captions available Captions and subtitles are available (automatically generated by YouTube) - select your language using the YouTube player controls. A non-YouTube version is available using the 'download' button above.
