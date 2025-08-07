Hubble sizes up rare interstellar comet

A team of astronomers has taken the sharpest-ever picture of the unexpected interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, using the crisp vision of the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.

ESA's Planetary Defence Office responded promptly to the discovery of the comet, and has been tracking it since the beginning of July.

Now, Hubble's observations from space are allowing astronomers to more accurately estimate the size of the comet’s solid icy nucleus. The upper limit on the diameter of the nucleus is 5.6 km, but it could be as small as 320 m across, researchers report.

Though the Hubble images put tighter constraints on the nucleus size compared to previous ground-based estimates, the solid heart of the comet presently cannot be directly seen, even by Hubble. Further observations, including by the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope, will help refine our knowledge about the comet, including its chemical makeup.

Hubble also captured a dust plume ejected from the Sun-warmed side of the comet, and the hint of a dust tail streaming away from the nucleus. Hubble’s data show that the comet is losing dust in a similar manner to that from previously seen Sun-bound comets originating within our Solar System.

The big difference is that this interstellar visitor originated in some other stellar systems, elsewhere in our Milky Way galaxy.

3I/ATLAS is traveling through our Solar System at roughly 210 000 km per hour, the highest speed ever recorded for a Solar System visitor. This breathtaking sprint is evidence that the comet has been drifting through interstellar space for many billions of years. The gravitational slingshot effect from innumerable stars and nebulae the comet passed added momentum, ratcheting up its speed. The longer 3I/ATLAS was out in space, the higher its speed grew.

This comet was discovered by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) on 1 July 2025 at a distance of 675 million km from the Sun. 3I/ATLAS should remain visible to ground-based telescopes until September, after which it will pass too close to the Sun to observe. It is expected to reappear on the other side of the Sun by early December.

Icy wanderers such as 3I/ATLAS offer a rare, tangible connection to the broader galaxy. To actually visit one would connect humankind with the Universe on a far greater scale. To this end, ESA is preparing the Comet Interceptor mission. The spacecraft will be launched in 2029 into a parking orbit, lying in wait for a suitable target – a pristine comet from the distant Oort Cloud that surrounds our Solar System, or, unlikely but highly appealing, an interstellar object.

While it is improbable that we will discover an interstellar object that is reachable for Comet Interceptor, as a first demonstration of a rapid response mission that waits in space for its target, it will be a pathfinder for possible future missions to intercept these mysterious visitors.

The research paper based on Hubble observations will be published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

[Image description: At the center of the image is a comet that appears as a teardrop-shaped bluish cocoon of dust coming off the comet’s solid, icy nucleus and seen against a black background. The comet appears to be heading to the bottom left corner of the image. About a dozen short, light blue diagonal streaks are seen scattered across the image, which are from background stars that appeared to move during the exposure because the telescope was tracking the moving comet.]