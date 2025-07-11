Agency Week in images: 07-11 July 2025 11/07/2025 486 views 19 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images The varied landscape of England’s Lake District is featured in this image captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission. Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski in Cupola with camera Space Rider model ready to drop The Ground Laser Receiver at the Helmos Observatory Cat’s Paw Nebula (NIRCam) Inside Ignis: the ground team powering spaceflight Portrait of a galaxy cluster Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!