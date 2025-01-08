ESA title
Fanned by very strong winds, a wildfire is ripping through the Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles, California. This image captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission vividly depicts the smoke billowing from the fire near Santa Monica on 7 January 2025, not long after the fire broke out.
Applications

Los Angeles ablaze

08/01/2025 2851 views 46 likes 505318 ID

Fanned by very strong winds, a wildfire is ripping through the Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles, California. With the city declaring a state of emergency, tens of thousands of people are evacuating as the out-of-control blaze continues to spread rapidly. Officials warn that the situation is likely to worsen.

This image captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission vividly depicts the smoke billowing from the fire near Santa Monica at 10:36 local time on 7 January 2025, not long after the fire broke out. The blaze has since caused widespread damage and concern.

The image has been processed as a false colour composite that blends the true colour with shortwave infrared bands of the mission’s multispectral imager.

Two other fires around Los Angeles are also growing fast: the Hurst fire north of San Fernando and the Eaton fire in Altadena.

The Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission is based on a constellation of two identical satellites, each carrying an innovative wide swath high-resolution multispectral imager with 13 spectral bands for monitoring changes in Earth’s land and vegetation.

Wildfire in California captured by Sentinel-2C
Applications

Wildfire in California captured by Sentinel-2C

Image 917 views 8 likes
Captured on 19 August 2020, this Copernicus Sentinel-3 image shows the extent of the smoke from fires currently ablaze in California, US.
Applications

California on fire

Image 7851 views 122 likes
With Portugal in the grip of a heatwave, a wildfire broke out on 5 August south of Odemira in the Alentejo region in southern Portugal. This image, captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite mission, shows the fire on 7 August.
Applications

Portugal blaze

Image 7373 views 131 likes
Fire seen by Sentinel-3A
Applications

Fire seen by Sentinel-3A

Image 1316 views 10 likes
California fires
Applications

California fires

Image 8408 views 83 likes