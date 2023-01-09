Applications How hidden lakes threaten Antarctic Ice Sheet stability 03/04/2025 383 views 3 likes

For decades, satellites have played a crucial role in our understanding of the remote polar regions. The ongoing loss of Antarctic ice, owing to the climate crisis, is, sadly, no longer surprising. However, satellites do more than just track the accelerating flow of glaciers towards the ocean and measure ice thickness. New research highlights how ESA’s CryoSat mission has been used to uncover the hidden impact of subglacial lakes – vast reservoirs of water buried deep under the ice – that can suddenly drain into the ocean in dramatic outbursts and affect ice loss.

Carrying a specialised radar altimeter, CryoSat measures changes in the height, or elevation, of ice – both ice floating in the ocean – sea ice, icebergs and ice shelves, and ice on land – glaciers and ice sheets. In doing so, the mission offers insight into ice-thickness change due to thinning and melting. Since the surface of ice sheets can also rise and fall in response to water moving deep below the ice surface, measurements of elevation change can also be linked to hydrological processes hidden from view, such as subglacial lake drainage.

ESA's ice mission Back in 2013, seven subglacial lakes, that were more than 2 km beneath Thwaites Glacier, all suddenly drained at the same time. They released around 7 cubic kilometres of freshwater into the Amundsen Sea – that’s about the same amount of water held in Loch Ness in Scotland. Following this event, scientists observed a doubling of melt rates at the Thwaites ice shelves, along with significant ice thinning. Additionally, a polynya – an area of open water surrounded by sea ice – began to form in front of Thwaites, signalling intense upwelling of warm water linked to the lake drainage. Inland, the ice sheet started to thin, accelerate, and the grounding line started to retreat.

Of particular concern in Antarctica is the thinning and weakening of ice shelves and their retreating grounding lines. An ice shelf is the floating extension of a glacier and a grounding line is the point at which a glacier transitions to an ice shelf and starts to float. Ice shelves act as buttresses to the ice sheet, if ice shelves thin and grounding lines retreat, this can cause instability and an even faster flow of the ice sheet towards the ocean. The new research, based on CryoSat data and published in Nature Communications, underscores the Antarctic ice sheet’s sensitivity to subglacial dynamics and its complex interactions with ocean conditions. The Thwaites Glacier region is mainly impacted by warm ocean water flowing underneath the ice shelves, causing them to melt from below. As the ice shelves thin, glaciers speed up, sending more ice into the ocean and raising sea levels. Also, the shape of the bedrock beneath the ice makes it more unstable. Since the ice sits on a bed that gets deeper as you go inland, once melting starts, it can lead to even faster ice loss over time.

But how did the 2013 subglacial outburst affect Thwaites Glacier? Antarctic subglacial lakes threaten ice sheet stability

Noel Gourmelen, from the University of Edinburgh and lead author of the paper explained, “There is a series of lakes beneath Thwaites Glacier, part of an extensive network of meltwater drainage channels that we did not know existed until 10 years ago. “Similar lakes exist in many places under the Antarctic Ice Sheet, some of these have drained once or twice since the two decades or so that we’ve been able to observe them from space. How many of these lakes exist, how these lakes suddenly start to flood, and what impact the drainage of these lakes has on ice sheet stability, are questions we’re still trying to answer. “The freshwater in these lakes is lighter than the salty ocean, and so when it drained through the grounding line of Thwaites in 2013, at a depth of roughly 1 km below sea level, it triggered a turbulent upwelling of warm, deep ocean water all the way to the ocean surface. This influx of warmer water accelerated melting at the base of the Thwaites Ice Shelf and contributed to the melt of offshore sea ice, opening a polynya. “Crucially, this took place in an area of the ice shelf that controls the rate at which the ice inland flows, as well as the buttressing effect on the ice shelf. By thinning and melting, the ice shelf lost some of its ability to hold back inland ice causing the flow into the ocean to speed up.”

Glacier ice velocity 1996–2016, West Antarctica This exceptional event highlights the role that subglacial hydrology can play in modulating ocean melting and glacier retreat in Antarctica, and challenges the current representation of processes taking place along Antarctic grounding zones. The new research combined data from satellites such as CryoSat with computer models of glacier flow and ocean currents through ESA’s FutureEO Science for Society 4D Antarctica project. Mark Drinkwater, Head of ESA’s Earth and Mission Sciences Division, said, “Over the last 15 years, CryoSat has returned a wealth of data that has led to some truly remarkable discoveries about our fragile polar regions and glaciers around the world.

“This legacy of data not only allows us to measure change but also, importantly, understand why changes are occurring and what this means in terms of the knock-on effect for the Earth system as a whole. “We are currently developing several other satellite missions that will pick up where CryoSat eventually leaves off, and also provide more insight into polar ice and beyond. Martin Wearing, ESA Polar Science Cluster Coordinator, noted, “Through a combination of satellite remote sensing and numerical modelling, this new research from the ESA’s FutureEO 4DAntarctica project, has revealed new and crucial insights into the complex interplay between the Antarctic Ice Sheet and the Southern Ocean. “Upcoming missions, such as the Copernicus CRISTAL, ROSE-L and CIMR missions, will provide improved observations in these regions, enabling us to further understand these complex dynamic processes to quantify the current and future impact of climate change on ice sheet stability and sea-level rise.”