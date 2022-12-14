Tomorrow’s technology centre

Work has begun on the latest extension to ESA’s largest establishment, the European Space Technology and Research Centre, ESTEC, in Noordwijk, the Netherlands. ESTEC’s new International Meeting Facility will serve as the main reception and focal point for the entire site, hosting a large conference room, meeting rooms, a large foyer and modern office working positions.

In operation since the 1960s, ESTEC is ESA’s technical heart and the hub of Europe’s space sector. The site has continuously been growing in its functions, technical infrastructure and occupancy, currently hosting some 3 100 personnel on site.

“The site has been growing on a continuous basis because the simple fact is that Europe’s space sector needs to have a place like this,” commented ESA Director of Technology, Engineering and Quality and Head of ESTEC Torben Henriksen presiding over a groundbreaking ceremony for the IMF.

“ESTEC is the technical hub of European space, collaborating with companies from all across our continent, as well as universities, research institutions and national and international space agencies. We spread knowledge and best practice on all facets of space technology. And the very best way to do that is by people talking face to face, meaning that we have dozens of meetings and workshops made up of hundreds of visitors every single workday.”

The ceremony continued with speeches from Paul Cannock, ESTEC’s Head of Estates and Facility Management; Eelco van der Eijk, Director of Space Policy at the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Head of ESA’s Dutch Delegation; and Ascanio Martinotti, Business Development Manager of IMF builder Rizzani di Eccher – also responsible for the other current building work at ESTEC, the new antenna test facility Hertz 2.0.

“We are humbled, as a small construction company, to be in the place where rockets are sent to space,” Martinotti commented.

Guests at the event had the opportunity to add personal messages to the future to a time capsule to be buried in the foundations of the new IMF building.