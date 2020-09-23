Summit of technical excellence

The view from the top of ESTEC, ESA’s European Space Research and Technology Centre in Noordwijk, the Netherlands.

ESTEC is ESA’s largest establishment, the technical heart of the Agency. The site is devoted to programme management, technology development and satellite testing. This year’s ninth ESA Open Day at ESTEC is taking place on Sunday 4 October on an online basis. To participate you need to register.

This picture looks southwest from ESTEC’s laboratory block towards the main entrance, with the flags of the ESA’s Member States seen flying to the right of centre. To the left is the T-building, home of ESA’s Navigation Directorate. The set of rooftop antennas belong to ESTEC’s Telecom Laboratory.