ESA title
Applications

Earth from Space: Swedish landscape

10/02/2023 1141 views 70 likes 475727 ID

Agricultural fields that surround the cities of Lund and Malmö in Sweden are pictured in this image, captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission

Zoom in to explore this image at its full 10 m resolution or click on the circles to learn more about the features in it.

The agricultural fields and countryside appear in tones of green. However, bright yellow fields of rapeseed can also be spotted easily. 

Roads and red tones from building rooftops depict the urban centres. Lund is visible in the centre of the image, while the neighbouring city of Malmö is on the coast to the southwest.

From Malmö, the Oresund Bridge, which crosses the Oresund Strait, connects Sweden to Denmark. The Oresund bridge, partially visible in the bottom left, is about 16 km long and comprises three sections: the bridge, the artificial island of Peberholm (both visible in the image) and an underwater tunnel.

North of Peberholm lies the Danish island of Saltholm. It is a few kilometres east of the Danish island of Amager, where Copenhagen airport is clearly visible.

Thanks to Copernicus Sentinel-2’s high resolution imager, it is possible to detect a number of ships in the Oresund Strait, as well as a wind farm in the bottom of the image.

The deeper waters of the strait appear in dark blue, while the shallower waters are in lighter tones of green.

Copernicus Sentinel-2 data offers the possibility to monitor agriculture at a global and regional scale, by enabling the observation of the Earth in 13 spectral bands from the visible and the near infrared to the shortwave infrared at different spatial resolutions, with global coverage and a five-day revisit time. 

