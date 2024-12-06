ESA title
Applications

Earth from Space: First seasonal snow

06/12/2024 35 views 3 likes 504568 ID

This Copernicus Sentinel-2 image from 21 November 2024 captures the first snow of the season over Denmark and southern Sweden.

Zoom in to explore this image at its full 10 m resolution or click on the circles to learn more.

The image highlights a white blanket of snow over most of Denmark (on the left) and southern Sweden (on the right), while patches of brown and green show areas that remained free of snow.

Different sized water bodies, visible in black, speckle the flat terrain across both countries. Notably, Arresø, Denmark’s largest lake, in the top left corner, appears green. This colouration is likely due to a combination of factors, including shallow depth and algal growth.

Copenhagen, Denmark’s capital, near the centre of the image, is almost snow-free. The city faces the Øresund Strait (the Sound) which divides Denmark and Sweden and links the Baltic Sea to the North Sea.

Zooming in, the 20 turbines of the Middelgrunden offshore wind farm can be seen off the coast of Copenhagen harbour. The wind farm is one of the largest ever built and appears as a 3.4-km-long string of pearls in the dark water of the Strait.

The snow-free island visible to the east of Amager is Saltholm, which translates as Salt Islet, and the structure to the southwest is the artificial island of Peberholm or Pepper Islet.

Peberholm was built as part of the Øresund Bridge, a combined bridge-tunnel across the Strait that connects Copenhagen with the city of Malmö on the west coast of Sweden. Although often visible from space, the bridge, in this image, is in shadow from the cloud above. 

In fact, cloud dominates the bottom part of the image and shadow from the cloud is clear to see on the white snow, particularly in the southeastern edge of Sweden.

Northeast of Malmö, the city of Lund stands out in dark tones amidst the snow near the centre of the image. Surrounding the urban area, the geometric patterns of agricultural fields are apparent beneath the white cover of snow.

Snow returns to Mount Fuji
Applications

Snow returns to Mount Fuji

Image 3329 views 81 likes
Colorado blanketed in snow
Applications

Colorado blanketed in snow

Image 455 views 17 likes
These two images acquired by Copernicus Sentinel-2 highlight how the mission can help distinguish between clouds and snow.
Applications

Earth from Space: Clouds or snow?

Image 4135 views 129 likes
Chicago under snow
Applications

Chicago under snow

Image 657 views 15 likes
Scandinavian snows
Applications

Scandinavian snows

Image 5416 views 20 likes