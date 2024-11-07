ESA title
Snow returns to Mount Fuji
Snow returns to Mount Fuji

07/11/2024 1510 views 61 likes 503313 ID

Mount Fuji, Japan’s highest peak, has seen its first snowfall after one of the longest periods without snow since records began 130 years ago.

The Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission captured this image of Mount Fuji's iconic snowcap on 7 November, a day after snow was first spotted by the Japan Mereological Agency’s Shizuoka branch.

Sentinel-2 carries a high-resolution multispectral imager to deliver optical images from the visible to the shortwave-infrared region of the electromagnetic spectrum.

Data collected from Sentinel-2 are used for a wide range of applications, including precision farming, water quality monitoring and natural disaster management.

More images of Mount Fuji from space can be found here.

  • CREDIT
    contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2024), processed by ESA
  • LICENCE
    ESA Standard Licence
