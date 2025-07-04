ESA title
A powerful heatwave has been gripping large parts of southern Europe. This image, captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-3 mission’s Sea and Land Surface Temperature Radiometer on 29 June 2025, reveals the temperature of the land surface.
Week in images: 30 June - 4 July 2025

04/07/2025
