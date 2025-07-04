Agency Week in images: 30 June - 4 July 2025 04/07/2025 972 views 24 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images ESA observes interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS MTG-S1 and Sentinel-4 lift off A starburst shines in infrared (MIRI) Earth from Space: Zanzibar, Tanzania Students take 3D-printed rovers for a spin Sea-surface salinity around Antarctica Bullet Cluster (NIRCam Image) Brave for space Zefiro-40 gets into position A powerful heatwave has been gripping large parts of southern Europe. This image, captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-3 mission’s Sea and Land Surface Temperature Radiometer on 29 June 2025, reveals the temperature of the land surface. P120C en route to the launch pad Plato’s eyes meet brain Themis on the way to Kiruna MTG-S1 hosting Sentinel-4 encapsulation family photo The young stars of Taurus Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!