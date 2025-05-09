Agency Week in images: 05-09 May 2025 09/05/2025 833 views 13 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Hubble observes new tidal disruption event (January 2025 image) Part of the Italian island of Sardinia is featured in this image captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission. Gripping exploration Plato’s 24 newly installed cameras Dotson Ice Shelf from Sentinel-1 MTG-S1 and Sentinel-4 arrive in Florida Just a week after its launch, ESA’s Biomass 12-metre-diameter antenna is now fully deployed. Face to face with a spiral’s arms Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!