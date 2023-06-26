Euclid meets Falcon 9 adaptor

On Friday 23 June, Euclid was secured to the adaptor of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Engineers fastened the satellite to the adaptor that will be placed on the upper stage of the Falcon 9 rocket, which will launch Euclid into space. ESA’s new cosmological mission Euclid is getting ready for lift-off with a target launch date of 1 July 2023 from Cape Canaveral in Florida (USA).

ESA's Euclid mission is designed to help us uncover the great cosmic mystery of dark matter and dark energy. The space telescope will observe more than a third of the sky with unprecedented sensitivity and accuracy. It will chart the shape, position and movement of billions of galaxies out to 10 billion light-years to create the largest, most accurate 3D map of the Universe across space and time. This will reveal how matter is distributed across immense distances and how the expansion of the Universe has evolved over cosmic history, enabling scientists to pin down the properties of dark energy and dark matter and uncover their elusive nature.

Find out more about Euclid in ESA’s launch kit