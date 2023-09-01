Thumbs up for training

Sławosz Uznański, ESA project astronaut from Poland, gives a “thumbs-up” from the heart of the action inside the Columbus training mockup at ESA's European Astronaut Centre in Cologne, Germany.

Sławosz's path to this point started in November 2022 when he was selected as a member of the ESA astronaut reserve after a year-long selection process. The 2022 ESA recruitment campaign received more than 22 500 applications from across its Member States.

As of 1 September 2023, Sławosz joined ESA as a project astronaut. He is currently engaged in an intensive initial training programme, preparing for a future space mission.

Born in Poland in 1984, Sławosz has a background in space systems engineering and has been involved in research related to radiation effects. Before joining ESA, he worked at CERN in Switzerland, overseeing operation Large Hadron Collider.

During his first week at the European Astronaut Centre, Sławosz followed initial International Space Station training, and learned all about the European laboratory module, Columbus. This module serves as the living and working quarters for European astronauts on the International Space Station. Additionally, he received an overview of space systems, vehicles, and operations.

The European Astronaut Centre (EAC) serves as a centre for astronaut selection, training, medical support, and surveillance. It plays a central role in supporting astronauts and their families throughout the preparation and execution of their space missions. EAC serves as a key training centre for astronauts worldwide, preparing them for missions involving European hardware.

Within EAC’s training hall, there are classrooms, payload training booths, an extended reality laboratory, and mockups of European human-rated spacecraft, including the Columbus laboratory. A team of instructors ensures that all astronauts receive training that meets the high standards required for spaceflight.

Ready to embark on his mission duties with the European Astronaut Corps, Sławosz is excited for this adventure to begin.