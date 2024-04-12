Earth from Space: The Ebro Delta

This Copernicus Sentinel-2 image shows the delta of the Ebro River on the northeast coast of Spain.

Zoom in to explore this image at its full 10 m resolution or click on the circles to learn more.

Stretching across 910 km of northern Spain, the Ebro River is the second-longest river in the Iberian Peninsula. In the image, it can be seen as a green line winding its way through the peninsula before flowing into the Mediterranean, shaping the Ebro Delta.

The Ebro River discharges more water into the sea than any other river in Spain. As suspended sediment flows from the river’s mouth, it tints the coastal waters with a turquoise hue.

Covering an area of about 320 sq km, the Ebro Delta is one of the largest wetlands in the western Mediterranean region.

Most of the delta comprises the Ebro Delta Nature Reserve. With its protected wetlands, beaches, marshes, salt pans and estuaries, this reserve provides a natural habitat for numerous migratory birds and waterfowl.

Zooming on the peninsula, several green lagoons dot the coastline, while much of the inland areas are dominated by agricultural fields, primarily rice paddies. These fields display a range of colours depending on the different stage of growth of the crops. The city of Amposta is in the centre of the peninsula, straddling the Ebro River.

The coastal region surrounding the peninsula features a double system of mountain chains interspersed with plains. These plateaus are predominantly cultivated where crops such as wheat, barley, fruits and vegetables are grown.

The city of Tarragona, home to one of the largest ports in Spain, is visible along the coast in the top right corner. Ships off the coast can be seen as colourful dots in the dark waters. Tarragona is an important agricultural market and a tourist destination thanks to the beautiful beaches near the city.

With its five-day revisit and global coverage, Copernicus Sentinel-2 offers excellent opportunities for both regional and global agriculture monitoring. Its data can help to assess agricultural land use and trends, crop conditions and yield forecasts.