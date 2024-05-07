ESA has selected 12 new Fellows to pursue their own independent research in space science in 2024.

The Research Fellowships in space science represent one of the highlights of the ESA Science programme. Early career postdoctoral scientists are offered the unique opportunity to carry out advanced research related to the space science areas covered by ESA Science missions at one of three ESA establishments (ESAC, ESTEC or STScI) for a period of up to three years.

Among the 2024 Research Fellows in space science are Alice Borghese, Louise Breuval, Sam Fayolle, Jack M. Jenkins, Eva Laplace, David O’Ryan, Erwan Quintin, Matilde Signorini, Lorenzo Speri, Domenico Trotta, and Bert Vander Meulen.

Their research spans a broad range of exciting topics in the fields of heliophysics, planetary science, astrophysics, and fundamental physics. For example, they will model colliding black holes, investigate the orbit and interior of Jupiter’s innermost Galilean moon Io, measure the expansion rate of the Universe, and work towards understanding solar prominences. More information about the Fellows and their research can be found here.

The calls for the Research Fellowships in space science open annually. The next call is expected to open in August 2024. Click here for more information.

[Image description: Graphic with space-y background, a title 'Research Fellows in space science 2024' and photos of 11 of the new Research Fellows in Space Science 2024 with their names: Alice Borghese, Louise Breuval, Sam Fayolle, Jack M. Jenkins, Eva Laplace, David O’Ryan, Erwan Quintin, Matilde Signorini, Lorenzo Speri, Domenico Trotta, and Bert Vander Meulen.]