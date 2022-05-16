Research Fellows in space science 2022

ESA has selected 9 new Fellows to pursue their own independent research in 2022. The Research Fellowships in Space Science represent one of the highlights of the ESA Science programme. Early career postdoctoral scientists are offered the unique opportunity to carry out advanced research related to the space science areas covered by ESA Science missions at one of three ESA establishments (ESAC, ESTEC or STScI) for a period of up to three years.

The 2022 Research Fellows in Space Science are Guadalupe Cañas Herrera, Quentin Changeat, Chiara Circosta, Willi Exner, Nicola Pietro Gentile Fusillo, Adam Hepburn, Samuel Pearson, Alicia Rouco Escorial, and Sascha Zeegers. The research areas that they cover span a broad range of topics, including deciphering exoplanet atmospheres, understanding the evolution of ice sheets on Mars, and understanding the primordial density perturbation that lead to today’s shape of our Universe. More information about the Fellows and their research can be found here.

The calls for the Space Science Research Fellowships open yearly. The next call is expected to open in August 2022 with a deadline mid-September 2022. For more information, see: https://www.cosmos.esa.int/web/space-science-faculty/opportunities/research-fellowships