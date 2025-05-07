ESA has selected 10 new Fellows to pursue their own independent research in space science, starting in 2025.

The Research Fellowships in space science represent one of the highlights of the ESA Science programme. Early career postdoctoral scientists are offered the unique opportunity to carry out advanced research related to the space science areas covered by ESA Science missions at one of three ESA establishments (ESAC, ESTEC, or STScI) for a period of up to three years.

The 2025 Research Fellows in space science are Jo Ann Egger, Adam J. Finley, Zsofi Igo, Antonio La Marca, Benjamin Man, Cyril Mergny, Ioanna Psaradaki, Maria Edvige Ravasio, Giulia Roccetti, and Ciarán Rogers.

Their research spans a broad range of exciting topics in the fields of heliophysics, planetary science, astrophysics, and fundamental physics. For example, they will investigate how supermassive black holes grow, reseach what happens on the surface of the icy Moons of Jupiter, model the atmospheres of exoplanets using observations of our own Earth as a reference, and study cosmic dust. More information about the Fellows and their research can be found here.

[Image description: Graphic with space-y background, a title 'Research Fellows in space science 2025' and photos of the 10 new Research Fellows in Space Science 2025 with their names: Jo Ann Egger, Adam J. Finley, Zsofi Igo, Antonio La Marca, Benjamin Man, Cyril Mergny, Ioanna Psaradaki, Maria Edvige Ravasio, Giulia Roccetti and Ciarán Rogers.]