Ariane 6 first passengers

Europe's new rocket Ariane 6 will launch several satellites, deployers and experiments from space agencies, companies, research institutes, universities and young professionals on its first flight.
Four deployers will release satellites away from the Ariane 6 upper stage. Nine satellites that are set to fly free are placed at the top of the rocket in order of their release, perfectly timed to be set on their way after leaving their Ariane 6 nest, 600 km above Earth.
Two reentry capsules detach last and are sent on a course to splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.
Click on the links below for more on each of the missions below:
|Name
|Organisation
|Mission type
|SpaceCase SC-X01
|ArianeGroup
|Reentry capsule
|Nyx Bikini
|The Exploration Company
|Reentry capsule
|PariSat
|GAREF
|Experiment
|Peregrinus
|Sint-Pieterscollege
|Experiment
|LIFI
|OLEDCOMM
|Experiment
|SIDLOC
|Libre Space
|Experiment
|YPSat
|ESA
|Experiment
|OOV-Cube
|RapidCube
|Cubesat & deployer
|Curium One
|Planetary Transportation Systems
|Cubesat 12U & deployer
|RAMI
|UARX Space
|Deployer 12U
|ExoPod NOVA
|ExoLaunch
|Deployer 16U
|ISTSat
|ESA Education Office/University of Lisbon
|Cubesat 1U
|3Cat-4
|ESA Education Office/Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya
|Cubesat 1U
|GRBBEta
|Spacemanic
|Cubesat 2U
|ROBUSTA-3
|CSUM
|Cubesat 3U
|CURIE
|NASA
|Cubesat 2x3U
|Replicator
|RIDE!space / Orbital Matter
|Cubesat 3U