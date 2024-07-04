ESA title
Ariane 6 first passengers
Europe's new rocket Ariane 6 will launch several satellites, deployers and experiments from space agencies, companies, research institutes, universities and young professionals on its first flight.

Four deployers will release satellites away from the Ariane 6 upper stage. Nine satellites that are set to fly free are placed at the top of the rocket in order of their release, perfectly timed to be set on their way after leaving their Ariane 6 nest, 600 km above Earth. 

Two reentry capsules detach last and are sent on a course to splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.

Click on the links below for more on each of the missions below:

Name Organisation Mission type
SpaceCase SC-X01 ArianeGroup Reentry capsule 
Nyx Bikini The Exploration Company Reentry capsule 
PariSat GAREF Experiment 
Peregrinus Sint-Pieterscollege  Experiment 
LIFI OLEDCOMM  Experiment 
SIDLOC Libre Space  Experiment 
YPSat ESA Experiment 
OOV-Cube RapidCube  Cubesat & deployer 
Curium One Planetary Transportation Systems Cubesat 12U & deployer 
RAMI UARX Space  Deployer 12U 
ExoPod NOVA ExoLaunch  Deployer 16U 
ISTSat ESA Education Office/University of Lisbon Cubesat 1U 
3Cat-4 ESA Education Office/Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya  Cubesat 1U 
GRBBEta Spacemanic  Cubesat 2U 
ROBUSTA-3 CSUM Cubesat 3U 
CURIE NASA Cubesat 2x3U 
Replicator RIDE!space / Orbital Matter  Cubesat 3U 
Ariane 6 first passengers – with names
Installing first passengers on Ariane 6
Artist's view of Ariane 6 fairing separation
Ariane 6 first flight fairing separation

Ariane 6 infographic: first passengers
Ariane 6 infographic: first passengers

Ariane 6 defies gravity in breathtaking first flight
Ariane 6 defies gravity in breathtaking first flight

