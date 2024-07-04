Ariane 6 first passengers

Europe's new rocket Ariane 6 will launch several satellites, deployers and experiments from space agencies, companies, research institutes, universities and young professionals on its first flight.

Four deployers will release satellites away from the Ariane 6 upper stage. Nine satellites that are set to fly free are placed at the top of the rocket in order of their release, perfectly timed to be set on their way after leaving their Ariane 6 nest, 600 km above Earth.

Two reentry capsules detach last and are sent on a course to splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.

Click on the links below for more on each of the missions below: