Europe’s newest rocket soon launches, taking with it many space missions each with a unique objective, destination and team at home, cheering them on. Whether launching new satellites to look back and study Earth, peer out to deep space or test important new technologies in orbit, Ariane 6’s first flight will showcase the versatility and flexibility of this impressive, heavy-lift launcher. Read on for all about the RAMI deployer, then see who else is flying first.

The RAMI deployer will inject two CubeSats into space during the Ariane 6 inaugural launch UARX Space is proudly flying with Ariane 6, its state-of-the-art reliable and advanced mission injector, known as RAMI. This unique payload, comparable in size to a compact carry-on suitcase, is designed to transport four CubeSats into space. Constructed from robust yet lightweight materials, RAMI can accommodate up to 12 units of CubeSats and 24 kilograms, while its own weight remains under 13 kg without the satellites. These exceptional features make RAMI a key component on the historic first flight of the Ariane 6 rocket.

UARX Space's commitment to interplanetary exploration is demonstrated through the engineering of RAMI. This versatile payload is capable of housing CubeSats that exceed standard dimensions, providing advanced features that enhance and simplify CubeSat missions. Yanina Hallak, UARX Space's CEO, articulates the company's vision: "We go beyond standard products, focusing on details and incorporating additional features that maximise the success of our customers' missions." RAMI's technological advancements over existing deployers and its role in mission integration campaigns further underline UARX Space's dedication to the space industry.

RAMI can accommodate up to 12 units of CubeSats For the Ariane 6 mission, RAMI will be configured to carry one 6U (six-unit) and two 3U CubeSats, ensuring adequate space for the payloads, namely Replicator and ROBUSTA-3A. The deployer's design incorporates a non-magnetic device that provides its doors open in response to a signal from the Ariane 6 launcher. Once the door is fully open, a push spring mechanism releases the CubeSats into space.

Fully developed in Nigrán, Spain UARX Space's meticulous approach to the integration of RAMI is evident in the details. While the CubeSats could have been integrated into RAMI in Spain, the integration for this mission was conducted in French Guiana, where Europe's Spaceport is located. This decision was made to fully experience of participating in the inaugural flight of Ariane 6. A team of experienced UARX Space personnel participated in the launch campaign, assisting customers with satellite integration and ensuring everything was executed flawlessly. This careful integration process underscores UARX Space's commitment to delivering high-quality space solutions.

RAMI will bring imprints from 50 kindergarten students' and five teachers' hands from the local community of Nigrán, Spain As a proud Spanish company with a strong legacy in spaceflight, UARX Space envisions a promising future for the European space sector, starting with this inaugural flight of Europe's most advanced rocket to date. Andrés Villa, UARX Space's Chief Technology Officer, commented, "Being part of this historic event is an incredible opportunity to demonstrate our outstanding capabilities in Europe to develop satellites, separation systems, and rockets. "Printed on the side, RAMI takes into space the imprint of 50 hands of kindergarten students, aged from one to three years old, as well as five teachers from the local community of Nigrán. This initiative is UARX Space’s commitment to the next generations of scientists and Engineers. Lastly, RAMI is also the name of the UARX founders' son, "If we launch first thing into space, we had to name it after our child," Yanina concludes with a smile.