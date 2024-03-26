ESA title
The RAMI deployer will inject two missions into space during Ariane 6's inaugural launch
Enabling & Support

Ariane 6 launches RAMI: the interplanetary deployer

12/06/2024 168 views 2 likes
ESA / Enabling & Support / Space Transportation / Ariane

Europe’s newest rocket soon launches, taking with it many space missions each with a unique objective, destination and team at home, cheering them on. Whether launching new satellites to look back and study Earth, peer out to deep space or test important new technologies in orbit, Ariane 6’s first flight will showcase the versatility and flexibility of this impressive, heavy-lift launcher. Read on for all about the RAMI deployer, then see who else is flying first.

The RAMI deployer will inject two CubeSats into space during the Ariane 6 inaugural launch
The RAMI deployer will inject two CubeSats into space during the Ariane 6 inaugural launch

UARX Space is proudly flying with Ariane 6, its state-of-the-art reliable and advanced mission injector, known as RAMI. This unique payload, comparable in size to a compact carry-on suitcase, is designed to transport four CubeSats into space. Constructed from robust yet lightweight materials, RAMI can accommodate up to 12 units of CubeSats and 24 kilograms, while its own weight remains under 13 kg without the satellites. These exceptional features make RAMI a key component on the historic first flight of the Ariane 6 rocket.

UARX Space's commitment to interplanetary exploration is demonstrated through the engineering of RAMI. This versatile payload is capable of housing CubeSats that exceed standard dimensions, providing advanced features that enhance and simplify CubeSat missions.

Yanina Hallak, UARX Space's CEO, articulates the company's vision: "We go beyond standard products, focusing on details and incorporating additional features that maximise the success of our customers' missions." RAMI's technological advancements over existing deployers and its role in mission integration campaigns further underline UARX Space's dedication to the space industry.

RAMI can accommodate up to 12 units of CubeSats
RAMI can accommodate up to 12 units of CubeSats

For the Ariane 6 mission, RAMI will be configured to carry one 6U (six-unit) and two 3U CubeSats, ensuring adequate space for the payloads, namely Replicator and ROBUSTA-3A. The deployer's design incorporates a non-magnetic device that provides its doors open in response to a signal from the Ariane 6 launcher. Once the door is fully open, a push spring mechanism releases the CubeSats into space.

Fully developed in Nigrán, Spain

UARX Space's meticulous approach to the integration of RAMI is evident in the details. While the CubeSats could have been integrated into RAMI in Spain, the integration for this mission was conducted in French Guiana, where Europe's Spaceport is located.

This decision was made to fully experience of participating in the inaugural flight of Ariane 6. A team of experienced UARX Space personnel participated in the launch campaign, assisting customers with satellite integration and ensuring everything was executed flawlessly. This careful integration process underscores UARX Space's commitment to delivering high-quality space solutions.

RAMI will bring imprints from 50 kindergarten students' and five teachers' hands from the local community of Nigrán, Spain
RAMI will bring imprints from 50 kindergarten students' and five teachers' hands from the local community of Nigrán, Spain

As a proud Spanish company with a strong legacy in spaceflight, UARX Space envisions a promising future for the European space sector, starting with this inaugural flight of Europe's most advanced rocket to date.

Andrés Villa, UARX Space's Chief Technology Officer, commented, "Being part of this historic event is an incredible opportunity to demonstrate our outstanding capabilities in Europe to develop satellites, separation systems, and rockets.

"Printed on the side, RAMI takes into space the imprint of 50 hands of kindergarten students, aged from one to three years old, as well as five teachers from the local community of Nigrán. This initiative is UARX Space’s commitment to the next generations of scientists and Engineers.

Lastly, RAMI is also the name of the UARX founders' son, "If we launch first thing into space, we had to name it after our child," Yanina concludes with a smile.

Related Articles

Story
Ariane flying into space with two boosters – artist's impression
Enabling & Support

Flying first on Ariane 6

14/03/2024 14519 views 83 likes
Read
Story
YPSat-1 camera
Enabling & Support

Ariane 6 launches: YPSat ‘the witness’

26/03/2024 1625 views 18 likes
Read
Story
CURIE in cleanroom with students
Enabling & Support

Ariane 6 launches: NASA’s radio detective CURIE

02/04/2024 1043 views 11 likes
Read
Story
Enabling & Support

Ariane 6 launches: Robusta-3A for weather and radiation

09/04/2024 2135 views 20 likes
Read
Story
ISTSat-1 ready to be baked
Enabling & Support

Ariane 6 launches: is it a plane? Aircraft spotting with IS…

16/04/2024 1274 views 12 likes
Read
Story
OOV-Cube wide
Enabling & Support

Ariane 6 flies OOV-Cube: Internet of (wild) Things

23/04/2024 770 views 13 likes
Read
Story
Enabling & Support

Ariane 6 launches: Exolaunch’s EXOpod Nova

03/05/2024 1094 views 17 likes
Read
Story
Deployment test of the 3Cat-4 L-band antenna inside the thermal vacuum chamber
Enabling & Support

Ariane 6 launches 3Cat-4: reflecting on Earth

08/05/2024 919 views 8 likes
Read
Story
A prototype of the vacuum printer onboard Orbital Matter’s Replicator CubeSat
Enabling & Support

Ariane 6 launches: Replicator – 3D printing in open space

16/05/2024 1899 views 10 likes
Read
Story
PariSat during electromagnetic testing
Enabling & Support

Ariane 6 launches: PariSat, physics in space after school

23/05/2024 338 views 0 likes
Read
Story
SIDLOC during integration
Enabling & Support

Ariane 6 launches SIDLOC: opening up tools for safer space

30/05/2024 1862 views 15 likes
Read
Story
SpaceCase SCX-01
Enabling & Support

Ariane 6 launches: the case for SpaceCase SC-X01

06/06/2024 2211 views 18 likes
Read
Story
Enabling & Support

Ariane 6 launches RAMI: the interplanetary deployer

12/06/2024 168 views 2 likes
Read

Related Links

Story
Artist's view of the configuration of Ariane 6 using four boosters (A64)
Enabling & Support

Ariane 6

179572 views 409 likes
Read
Story
Ariane 6 main stage test model leaves for the launch pad
Enabling & Support

Ariane 6: a European cooperation

523 views 1 likes
Read
Story
Artist's view of Ariane 6 fairing separation
Enabling & Support

Ariane 6: what's it made of?

1100 views 9 likes
Read
Story
Vinci engine qualified in tests
Enabling & Support

The engines of Ariane 6

05/06/2024 1011 views 6 likes
Read
Story
Canopée
Enabling & Support

Shipping rockets: Ariane on board

3203 views 20 likes
Read
Story
Connecting Ariane 6 upper and core stage
Enabling & Support

Assembling Ariane 6 for launch

648 views 3 likes
Read
Story
Ariane flying into space with two boosters – artist's impression
Enabling & Support

Flying first on Ariane 6

14/03/2024 14519 views 83 likes
Read
Story
Ariane 6 launch complex at Europe's Spaceport
Enabling & Support

Ariane 6: designed with sustainability in mind

15/05/2024 520 views 4 likes
Read
Focus on
Space Transportation
Enabling & Support

Space Transportation

Open item