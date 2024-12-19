Aurora Australis in Antarctica

A mesmerising display of Aurora Australis (southern lights) glows over the Concordia research station in Antarctica, with yellow hues shimmering near the horizon and red lights stretching upwards into the vast polar sky.

These beautiful colours result from the interaction of charged particles from the Sun with gases in our atmosphere, guided by Earth's magnetic field to the polar regions. Green aurorae, the most common display, form at altitudes between 100 and 200 km, where oxygen atoms are highly concentrated and require less energy to emit light. During periods of high solar activity, charged particles become more energetic and can interact with oxygen at higher altitudes above 200 km, where oxygen atoms are less concentrated and need more energy to emit light. This higher energy corresponds to light with a longer wavelength, producing the stunning red aurorae. The beautiful yellow hues seen on the horizon occur when green and red aurorae mix in areas of overlap.

Standing beneath this incredible natural phenomenon is Jessica Studer, the ESA-sponsored medical doctor for Concordia's 2024 winter-over. Jessica lived with a small team in complete isolation during the harsh Antarctic winter where the Sun doesn't rise for four months and temperatures plunge as low as –85°C. Concordia is one of the most remote places on Earth; the closest humans at Vostok station are 600 km away, making it more isolated than the International Space Station. The station is an unparalleled platform for research in fields like astronomy, glaciology, and human physiology, offering insights into how humans adapt to extreme isolation, cold, and darkness—conditions that mirror those faced by astronauts in space.

The aurorae visible here were captured in May 2024, during a period of heightened solar activity associated with the ongoing solar activity maximum, a phase in the Sun’s 11-year cycle that increases the intensity and frequency of auroral displays. These vibrant skies are just one of the perks of living and working in Concordia, alongside the opportunity to contribute to groundbreaking science in a unique and challenging environment.

Would you like to experience these breathtaking sights yourself? ESA is currently accepting applications for a medical doctor to spend the winterover of 2026 at Concordia station - apply here!