Metal made in space lands on Earth

The first metal 3D part ever created on orbit has landed on Earth. 

The sample was produced in ESA’s Metal 3D Printer on the International Space Station. Now, it’s on Earth for the first time, at ESA’s technical heart in the Netherlands (ESTEC). 

The printer, developed by Airbus and its partners, was installed in the Columbus module by ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen during his Huginn mission in January 2024. In June, the facility succeeding in making its first print, a curvy line in the shape of an 'S. In summer, the printer produced its first full sample, and then a second sample in December. 

This first sample will now be tested in the Materials and Electrical Components Laboratory at ESTEC and compared to samples printed on Earth to understand how microgravity affects the printing process. 

The second sample will be handed over to the Technical University of Denmark (DTU). 

While astronauts have operated plastic 3D printers on the International Space Station before, this marks the first successful metal printing on orbit. As missions venture farther from Earth, in-space manufacturing will be crucial for self-sufficiency, allowing astronauts to manufacture essential parts, repair equipment and create tools on demand, without relying on costly resupply missions. 

Metal 3D printer test print

Andreas installed Metal 3D Printer

First metal part 3D printed in space

First metal 3D printing on Space Station
First metal 3D printing on Space Station

Metal 3D printer for the International Space Station

