Hubble reobserves 3I/ATLAS

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope reobserved interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS on 30 November with its Wide Field Camera 3 instrument. At the time, the comet was about 286 million km from Earth. Hubble tracked the comet as it moved across the sky. As a result, background stars appear as streaks of light.

Hubble previously observed 3I/ATLAS in July, shortly after its discovery, and a number of observatories have since studied the comet as well. Observations are expected to continue for several more months as 3I/ATLAS heads out of the Solar System.

For the latest updates and FAQs related to comet 3I/ATLAS, see esa.int/3IATLAS.

 

[Image description: A bright white point sits at the centre of the image, surrounded by a large, soft blue glow that fades gradually into a dark background. Thin, faint streaks appear diagonally across the image, suggesting motion or stars in the distance. The overall effect is of a luminous object in space, radiating light against a deep, dark backdrop.]

  • CREDIT
    NASA, ESA, STScI, D. Jewitt (UCLA). Image Processing: J. DePasquale (STScI)
  • LICENCE
    CC BY 4.0 INT or ESA Standard Licence
    (content can be used under either licence)
