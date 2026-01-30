Earth from Space: Rudong coast, China

The Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission takes us over part of the coastal area of Rudong County on China’s eastern seaboard.

Zoom in or click on the circles to explore this image at its full 10 m resolution.

Rudong lies north of Shanghai on the Yellow Sea coast, along the northern bank of the Yangtze River estuary. Since the 1950s, hectares of land have been reclaimed in the area, transforming mudflats into farmland, aquaculture ponds and industrial zones.

In the lower part of this image from December 2025, we can see a landscape dominated by a blend of farmland and wetlands, where the main crops include rice, wheat, cotton, vegetables and fruits.

The proximity to the Yangtze River Delta means that a huge amount of sediment is discharged into the sea, giving the coastal waters a yellow-brown hue. This fine sediment contributes to shape one of the world’s most dynamic and biodiverse river delta environments.

Extensive aquaculture ponds can be seen along the coast and across the tidal islands. The powerful tidal currents around the Yangtze estuary benefit aquaculture by helping to maintain water circulation, limit stagnation and supply fresh nutrients, creating favourable conditions for seafood farming.

The coastal fringe and the tidal flats are also actively exploited for renewable energy production. When zooming into the image, several solar power plants can be spotted along the coast, while rows of offshore wind turbines are visible as white dots across the sea.

In 2024, the coast wetlands of Rudong were selected for an ecological restoration project to improve the ecosystem. Wildlife and biodiversity in the wetlands have benefited from the scientific restoration efforts and the area is becoming a focus for ecotourism.