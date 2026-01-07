ESA title
This image, captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission on 6 January 2026, shows Amsterdam in the Netherlands blanketed in snow.
Applications

Snow-covered Amsterdam

07/01/2026 13815 views 226 likes 516629 ID

As many people across Europe returned to work and school this week following the festive season, a sharp cold snap swept across the continent, bringing snow and ice to several regions. The sudden winter weather caused widespread disruption, with hazardous road conditions, stranded travellers, and numerous train and flight cancellations reported throughout the week.

This image, captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission on 6 January 2026, shows Amsterdam in the Netherlands blanketed in snow. The city’s canals, parks and dense urban fabric are clearly outlined beneath the white covering, highlighting both the snowfall and the mission’s ability to monitor weather events and their impacts on urban areas from space.

Applications

Brussels and snowy surroundings

Image 1210 views 13 likes
Snow-covered Etna
Applications

Snow-covered Etna

Image 1963 views 7 likes
Colorado blanketed in snow
Applications

Colorado blanketed in snow

Image 709 views 17 likes
Heavy snowfall in the Alps has been recorded over the past weeks. The Copernicus Sentinel-3 mission captured this image of the snow-covered Alps on 14 December.
Applications

Mountains of snow

Image 8021 views 179 likes
Chicago under snow
Applications

Chicago under snow

Image 1179 views 19 likes