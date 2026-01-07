Snow-covered Amsterdam

As many people across Europe returned to work and school this week following the festive season, a sharp cold snap swept across the continent, bringing snow and ice to several regions. The sudden winter weather caused widespread disruption, with hazardous road conditions, stranded travellers, and numerous train and flight cancellations reported throughout the week.

This image, captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission on 6 January 2026, shows Amsterdam in the Netherlands blanketed in snow. The city’s canals, parks and dense urban fabric are clearly outlined beneath the white covering, highlighting both the snowfall and the mission’s ability to monitor weather events and their impacts on urban areas from space.