Last glimpse of Smile

Like a caterpillar inside a cocoon, the Smile spacecraft was enclosed inside a Vega-C rocket fairing on 26 March 2026, in preparation for liftoff from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana on 9 April.

The fairing – a nosecone that splits vertically in two – will protect Smile during the rest of the launch preparations and on its ascent towards space.

Formally called encapsulation, this milestone took place a day after Smile had been fixed to the adapter that connects the spacecraft to the rocket.

Encapsulation marked the last time that humans will ever see Smile, an emotional moment considering the decade of work that has gone into developing the mission. But just like a caterpillar emerges as a butterfly, Smile will emerge in space ready to fulfil its mission – collecting data to let us understand how Earth responds to the streams of particles and bursts of radiation from the Sun.

By improving our understanding of the solar wind, solar storms and space weather, Smile will fill a stark gap in our understanding of the Solar System and help keep our technology and astronauts safe in the future.

Europe’s Vega-C rocket can launch more than 3000 kg into space, carrying payloads ranging from small CubeSats to a large single payload like Smile. Vega-C is the evolution of the Vega family of rockets and delivers increased performance, greater payload volume and improved competitiveness.

Smile (the Solar wind Magnetosphere Ionosphere Link Explorer) is a joint mission between the European Space Agency and the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The Vega-C programme is led by ESA, working with Avio as prime contractor and design authority. It ensures that Europe has versatile and independent access to space.

[Image description: Inside a large white cleanroom, a gold-foil wrapped spacecraft stands upright between two rocket fairing halves. On the left, we see the black inside of one fairing half. On the right, we see the white outside of the other fairing half. Both halves are mounted on blue supporting frames. Several people in light blue protective clothing work around the spacecraft at floor level. Overhead, a large yellow crane spans the room, and the space is brightly lit and orderly.]