ESA title
Enabling & Support

ESA's Kiruna celebrates 30 years of space excellence

07/10/2020 603 views 40 likes 443260 ID 00:13:37
English

September 2020 - ESA's Kiruna ground station in northern Sweden celebrates 30 years of space excellence. Near the top of the world, at a latitude of almost 68° north and sited 38 kilometres east of Kiruna town, the Kiruna ground station has been operational for 30 years. Ideally positioned to support polar-orbiting missions, the station is a crucial gateway for much of the data enabling us to study our planet's oceans, water and atmosphere, forecast weather and understand the rapid advance of climate change. With its two sophisticated antennas, it also supports some of ESA’s scientific missions such as Integral and Cluster. The station is part of ESA’s Estrack network linking all Agency missions to the ESOC mission control centre in Darmstadt, Germany.

Enabling & Support

Kiruna Ground Station: Celebrating 30 years of space…

Video 00:05:38 144 views 0 likes
Enabling & Support

ESA's Kiruna celebrates 30 cool years connecting Ear…

Video 00:01:00 3 views 0 likes
Kiruna station
Applications

Kiruna station

Image 1791 views 15 likes
Kiruna station
Enabling & Support

Kiruna station

Image 2334 views 17 likes
Panoramic view of ESA's ground station in Kiruna
Enabling & Support

Panoramic view of ESA's ground station in Kiruna

Image 1221 views 7 likes